Tamil Nadu: Madurai cops turn a new leaf for 'GREAT'er good

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Commissioner of Police T Senthil Kumar on Monday launched a Grievance Redressal And Tracking System (GREAT), a first of its kind in the State, to monitor whether police personnel are treating petitioners with respect or making them wait for long on station premises.

"City police have already posted receptionists at all police stations (excluding GRH, Meenakshi Amman Temple and High Court stations) for assisting the public. The receptionist must treat each petitioner with respect, and make relevant entries in the GREAT software. These entries will be monitored by a dedicated team attached to the City Police Office. They would also monitor the audio and visual content recorded at these stations. Immediate action will be taken if it is found that petitioners are made to wait long hours at stations unnecessarily," the commissioner said.

Moreover, the police personnel have been directed to make entries for all complaints, including those regarding petty quarrels, in the GREAT so that the status of all complaints can be monitored. Many top police officers were present during the inauguration programme.

