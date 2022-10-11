Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Three of a family electrocuted in Cuddalore; two die

Three from a family  at Srupakkam village near Veppur in the district were electrocuted, of whom two died and one is undergoing treatment at a hospital, on Sunday night.

Published: 11th October 2022 02:59 AM

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE:  Three from a family  at Srupakkam village near Veppur in the district were electrocuted, of whom two died and one is undergoing treatment at a hospital, on Sunday night. The deceased were identified as A Ramar (55), of Sirupakkam village near Veppur, and his son R Manikandan (30), while his wife R Periamma (50) is undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the family were residing in a house whose roof was covered with asbestos sheets. On Sunday night, Periamma got electrocuted while trying to hang wet clothes on an iron cable tied between a post near their house and iron fittings on the roof.

Hearing her cry, Ramar and Manikandan, who came to rescue her, were also electrocuted. Neighbours rushed the three to the government hospital in Veppur. Ramar and Manikandan were declared dead while Periamma was admitted for treatment.

Based on information, Sirupakkam police sent the bodies to Governement Hospital in Virudachalam for postmortem. “We suspect electricity leakage from wiring spread to iron pipes used for roof support,” said a police source.

In another incident, V Periyasamy (68) of Sithery village near Veppur, accidentally stepped on a severed live wire which was lying in front of his house in the wee hours of Monday. Periyasamy died on the spot. Sirupakkam police sent the body for postmortem. Sirupakkam police have filed a case in both the incidents. 

