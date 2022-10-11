Tirunelveli students to represent India in NASA's global competition

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A team of students from the Anna University regional campus of Tirunelveli was selected to represent India in the NASA International Space Apps Challenge. The students had finished first in the national-level competition organised by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The winners, along with their dean Shenbaga Vinayaga Moorthy, met the District Collector V Vishnu on Monday.



"The national-level competition to select 'local lead' was jointly conducted by ISRO, European Space Agency, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and the Australian Space Agency. Renowned scientists of these organisations were the judges of the competition in which 1,270 participants and 88 teams from across the country took part," said the district administration.



The NASA International Space Apps Challenge is an annual global hackathon, held since April 2012. It serves as an innovation incubation and civic engagement program. "Our students built a web and mobile application which will kindle the students of STEM institutions through its interactive multi-media platforms, allowing them to explore and recreate earth-observing missions. Further, the platform provides a seamless experience of augmented and virtual reality integrations," said the university administration in a statement.

