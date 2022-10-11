Home States Tamil Nadu

Tirunelveli students to represent India in NASA's global competition

A team of students from the Anna University regional campus of Tirunelveli was selected to represent India in the NASA International Space Apps Challenge.

Published: 11th October 2022 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

NASA

Image used for representation.(File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A team of students from the Anna University regional campus of Tirunelveli was selected to represent India in the NASA International Space Apps Challenge. The students had finished first in the national-level competition organised by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The winners, along with their dean Shenbaga Vinayaga Moorthy, met the District Collector V Vishnu on Monday.

"The national-level competition to select 'local lead' was jointly conducted by ISRO, European Space Agency, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and the Australian Space Agency. Renowned scientists of these organisations were the judges of the competition in which 1,270 participants and 88 teams from across the country took part," said the district administration.

The NASA International Space Apps Challenge is an annual global hackathon, held since April 2012. It serves as an innovation incubation and civic engagement program. "Our students built a web and mobile application which will kindle the students of STEM institutions through its interactive multi-media platforms, allowing them to explore and recreate earth-observing missions. Further, the platform provides a seamless experience of augmented and virtual reality integrations," said the university administration in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anna University regional campus NASA International Space Apps Challenge ISRO NASA
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp