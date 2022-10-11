TN Governor acting as middleman for Centre: MDMK

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Governor RN Ravi acts as a middleman for the Union government, said MDMK Headquarters Secretary Durai Vaiko. After attending the screening of a documentary on his father and MDMK General Secretary Vaiko at a theatre in Sivakasi on Monday, Durai Vaiko met reporters and said the documentary was being screened across the State to help people understand the hard work and sacrifices made by the senior leader apart from his political services. "My father has been serving Tamil Nadu for the last 56 years. But, a lot of people didn't know much about the sacrifices he had made. Now, people are watching the documentary and their eyes well up with tears. This documentary is beyond mere politics. It was made to make people understand that they haven't properly utilised their best leader," he said. Durai Vaiko then went on to add that BJP was practising caste-based politics. "Raja Raja Cholan cannot be boxed into any particular caste or religion. The Union government is acting as a barrier for Chief Minister MK Stalin's welfare measures and Governor RN Ravi is acting as the Centre's middleman," he added.