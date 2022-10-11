Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Governor acting as middleman for Centre: MDMK

Governor RN Ravi acts as a middleman for the Union government, said MDMK Headquarters Secretary Durai Vaiko.

Published: 11th October 2022 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

TN Governor RN Ravi speaks at the conclave, ‘Excellence of Higher Education in Tamil Nadu’ held at Raj Bhavan in Guindy on Thursday. (Photo | Express/Ashwin Prasath)

TN Governor RN Ravi. (Photo | Express/Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  Governor RN Ravi acts as a middleman for the Union government, said MDMK Headquarters Secretary Durai Vaiko. After attending the screening of a documentary on his father and MDMK General Secretary Vaiko at a theatre in Sivakasi on Monday, Durai Vaiko met reporters and said the documentary was being screened across the State to help people understand the hard work and sacrifices made by the senior leader apart from his political services.  

"My father has been serving Tamil Nadu for the last 56 years. But, a lot of people didn't know much about the sacrifices he had made. Now, people are watching the documentary and their eyes well up with tears. This documentary is beyond mere politics. It was made to make people understand that they haven't properly utilised their best leader," he said.

Durai Vaiko then went on to add that BJP was practising caste-based politics. "Raja Raja Cholan cannot be boxed into any particular caste or religion. The Union government is acting as a barrier for Chief Minister MK Stalin's welfare measures and Governor RN Ravi is acting as the Centre's middleman," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Governor RN Ravi MDMK Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp