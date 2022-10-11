TNSTC delays aid to accident victims, four buses impounded

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Four buses belonging to Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) were impounded on Monday as the corporation delayed paying compensation to four accident victims.

According to sources, TNSTC delayed compensation to the kin of four accident victims for over four years following which they filed a filed a petition before the Tiruppur Motor Vehicles Accident Compensation Tribunal and Fast Track Court recently.

During the hearing, the government sought time, but Judge Sreekumar ordered immediate seizure of buses.

Following this, court staff impounded four buses from the new bus stand and brought them to Tiruppur District Court premises on Monday morning.

