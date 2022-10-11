Training for disaster management volunteers under Aapda Mitra begins in Pondy

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The training for 500 community volunteers under upscaling of Aapda Mitra Scheme to aid the district administration for disaster management started here on Monday. The 12-day training programme is being organized by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The Puducherry government has signed an MoU with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to train 200 volunteers in Puducherry and 100 volunteers each in the outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam Inaugurating the training programme, Chief Minister N Rangsamy recalled incidents during Tsunami and various cyclones and said that the volunteers, aged below 40 years, would work as first responders and help those in need when any disaster occurs in the neighbourhood. Aapda Mitra volunteers would be given training on First Aid, search and rescue operations, fire and emergency services, moving injured persons, use of VHF sets, among others.

NDMA has advanced Rs 2.28 lakh and so far disbursed Rs 1.37 lakh to Puducherry State Disaster Management Authority in two installments. It will be distributed proportionately to the district disaster management authorities in Puducherry and Karaikal.

State and district-level coordination officers have been appointed for effective implementation of the scheme. Volunteers undergoing training will be provided with uniform and manual for Apda Mitra, apart from disaster management equipment worth Rs 10,000. Disaster management tools worth Rs 20 lakh will be provided to each district that provides community training to deal with disaster under this scheme.

Under the scheme, volunteers will be insured up to Rs 5 lakh in case of death or permanent disability during the training period or while on duty through New India Assurances. An insurance premium of Rs 250 per trainee will be paid for a period of one year.

An exhibition has also been organized in which the fire department displayed their rescue vehicles/equipment, the health department displayed equipment for lifesaving while the police department, Coast Guard and port departments displayed their tools.

At the event, 40 civil defense volunteers who had been trained earlier were given uniforms, identity cards and certificates. MLA A John Kumar, collector E Vallavan and other officials were also present.

