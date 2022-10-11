Home States Tamil Nadu

Will ensure cleanliness in TN within 3 years: Puthiya Tamilagam Katchi leader

Puthiya Tamilagam Katchi founder K Krishnasamy said the State government is not taking any efforts to create awareness among the public.

11th October 2022

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Pointing out the low ranking of Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore in the list of India's cleanest cities this year, Puthiya Tamilagam Katchi founder K Krishnasamy said the State government is not taking any efforts to create awareness among the public.

"Hence, we will create a 'People's Movement' across the State, reaching out to schools, colleges and social activists to ensure cleanliness. Corporations and Municipalities can collect garbage from the houses to help us, while the public can ensure they do not litter in the open. Within three years, Tamil Nadu will be in the top ten of the cleanliness ranking," said K Krishnasamy.

He condemned the power tariff hike by the State government and said people from all sectors will be affected. "A protest will be held in all districts soon, and I will be a part of it. We are planning to hold the protest in Madurai on November 1," he said.

Alleging that Tamil cinema directors are spoiling the youngsters by promoting violence in their movies, Puthiya Tamilagam Katchi founder K Krishnasamy said this will create a sickle culture in the State. "Cinema producers, directors and actors are also manipulating the history in films. The directors make these kinds of movies after knowing the weaknesses of youngsters," he added.

