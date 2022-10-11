Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman with disabilities stage sit-in protest seeking job at Thoothukudi collectorate premises

The petitioner, B Valliammal, hailing from Keela Vagaikulam near Mudivaithanenthal is the single mother of twin Class 10 boys.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  A 38-year-old woman with disabilities staged a sit-in protest at the collectorate campus on Monday to condemn the district administration for not allotting her a job as directed by Chief Minister MK Stalin during his recent visit to Thoothukudi. She also attempted to return all her certificates and documents to Collector Dr K Senthil Raj.

The petitioner, B Valliammal, hailing from Keela Vagaikulam near Mudivaithanenthal is the single mother of twin Class 10 boys. When she petitioned Stalin at Thoothukudi airport for a job on September 8, the CM immediately ordered the Collector to do the needful.

Valliammal alleged that no job was provided to her because two officials, who contacted her for verification, submitted a faulty report to the Collector. "This happened because I had refused to pay the officials bribe when they asked for it," she said in her petition.

The job order that was first issued for her was cancelled after two female staff submitted the report. Subsequently, Valliammal took up an Aavin milk agent job to make both ends meet. "However, I am not able to continue the milk agent job due to my disability, and so the Aavin job should not be a hurdle for issuing me an appointment order," she added.

