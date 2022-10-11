Won’t allow any ideology to enter schools: TN School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after the video of RSS training programme inside a Corporation-run school in Coimbatore sparked a row, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday said the government will not allow any ideology to enter schools.

Explaining what had happened, the minister told media persons in Chennai, “A group of people approached the school management seeking permission to clean the premises ahead of school re-opening. They took a pledge after the cleaning work.”

The minister said CEOs told him that they had not permitted such a programme. “They assured me that such an incident would not happen again. The government is determined that no ideology should enter schools,” he added.

Meanwhile, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap claimed permission was not given even for the cleaning drive. He told TNIE, “Prior permission must be obtained from either me or the CEO. But neither of us gave them permission. We have formed an inquiry committee which is investigating the matter. Also, the school management has formally lodged a plaint with RS Puram police.”

A senior police officer said RSS cadre entered the school with the consent of officials in charge of the school. “We cannot take action immediately. If officials give a proper complaint, we will initiate probe and no cases were booked so far,” he said.

COIMBATORE: A day after the video of RSS training programme inside a Corporation-run school in Coimbatore sparked a row, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday said the government will not allow any ideology to enter schools. Explaining what had happened, the minister told media persons in Chennai, “A group of people approached the school management seeking permission to clean the premises ahead of school re-opening. They took a pledge after the cleaning work.” The minister said CEOs told him that they had not permitted such a programme. “They assured me that such an incident would not happen again. The government is determined that no ideology should enter schools,” he added. Meanwhile, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap claimed permission was not given even for the cleaning drive. He told TNIE, “Prior permission must be obtained from either me or the CEO. But neither of us gave them permission. We have formed an inquiry committee which is investigating the matter. Also, the school management has formally lodged a plaint with RS Puram police.” A senior police officer said RSS cadre entered the school with the consent of officials in charge of the school. “We cannot take action immediately. If officials give a proper complaint, we will initiate probe and no cases were booked so far,” he said.