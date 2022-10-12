Chennai’s Alandur sees petrol bombs, machetes as gangs fight it out in public

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a turf war between two gangs, around 30 men hurled petrol bombs and attacked each other with machetes in public view in Chennai’s Alandur on Monday night. Three men were injured and at least 19 were arrested. The violence occurred a day after State police conducted ‘Operation Lightning,’ in which hundreds of history sheeters were arrested.

The face-off began when at least 20 men affiliated to notorious gangster Robin entered Abraham Street in Alandur on motor vehicles and made a ruckus. They brandished machetes and iron rods and damaged two-wheelers, two autorickshaws as well as household items kept outside by residents. Police said three men hurled petrol bombs in an isolated ground near Siddhar temple in the locality.

After investigation, police said a turf war has been raging between gangs of Robin and Nagoor Meeran for about five years. Both gangsters are allegedly ganja peddlers in Alandur and often quarrelled over territory in collecting mamool and pedalling ganja.

Last year on October 14, Robin’s gang allegedly murdered Nagoor Meeran at his residence. Robin and five others were arrested and recently released on bail. “Meeran’s gang was waiting to murder Robin in revenge. On Monday morning, Meeran’s gang members kidnapped a person from Robin’s gang and tortured for details on Robin’s.

By evening, the kidnapped person was released,” said Frank D Ruban, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Madipakkam. Around 9pm, Robin’s gang members entered Abraham Street where most of Meeran’s aides reside. The petrol bombs were hurled at locations were the Meeran’s gang usually gathered. “Soon Meeran’s gang members got into a fight with the Robin’s gang,” said the police officer.

Ganja turf war: vehicles, household items damaged

In a scene straight from the movies, the men attacked each other with weapons. “In the melee, three were injured and others fled the scene after a police team entered the locality on information from the locals,” said the police officer.

The injured, Naveen (30), Shafiq (23) and Aboobakcer (19) (full names not available) were taken to the nearby hospital for treatment. Their relatives and Abraham Street residents staged a road roko at around 10.30pm, disrupting traffic for more than an hour.

K S Narenthiran Nayar, Joint Commissioner of Police (South) reached the spot with other police officials and held talks with the residents before traffic flow could return to normalcy. St Thomas Mount police registered a case and three special teams were formed. The team arrested 19 men, including six teenagers and thirteen youngsters in the age group of 20 to 26.

