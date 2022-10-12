Home States Tamil Nadu

CM playing linguistic politics to instigate people’s sentiments: TN BJP vice president

BJP vice president Narayanan Thirupathy on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin is trying to instigate people’s sentiments by playing linguistic politics.

Published: 12th October 2022 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  BJP vice president Narayanan Thirupathy on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin is trying to instigate people’s sentiments by playing linguistic politics. Thirupathy said Stalin’s criticism of the Parliamentary Committee’s recommendation on using Hindi as the medium of instruction in Central educational institutions is based on wrong information.

In a statement here, Thirupathy said the committee only recommended that Hindi be the medium of instruction in IITs, IIMs and Central universities in Hindi-speaking States, and regional languages be made the medium of instruction in other parts of the country. “So, it recommended that Tamil be the medium of instruction in Central educational institutions in Tamil Nadu. Why should Stalin oppose this?” he asked.

On Stalin’s charge that making Hindi mandatory would force another language war on Tamils, Thirupathy asked: “Is making Tamil a medium of instruction not feasible in TN? The panel recommended that regional languages be made the medium of instruction in non-Hindi-speaking States. This is aimed at treating all languages equally. Is that a crime?”

Thirupathy also clarified that the committee did not recommend making Hindi the common language for the entire country. He also denied as wrong the chief minister’s criticism of the recommendation to remove English as one of the languages in the recruitment for Central services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narayanan Thirupathy MK Stalin
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp