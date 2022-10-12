Home States Tamil Nadu

Country's first slender loris habitat in Karur, Dindigul districts of TN notified

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has notified the country's first Kadavur slender loris sanctuary covering 11,806 hectares in Karur and Dindigul districts of the State, Chief Minister M K Stalin informed on Wednesday.

Slender lorises are small nocturnal mammals and are arboreal in nature, as they spend most of their life on trees.

The species, listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), acts as a biological predator to pests of agricultural crops and benefits farmers.

The species has a wide range of ecological roles and importance to play in the terrestrial ecosystem, said Tamil Nadu Environment, Climate Change, and Forest Department.

Posting a photo of a slender loris, the Chief Minister tweeted "Happy to announce that the government of Tamil Nadu has notified India's first "Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary" covering an area of 11,806 hectares in Karur & Dindigul Districts."

The sanctuary would play an important role in conservation of slender loris and yet another milestone in conservation efforts, he added. 

Thanking the Chief Minister for the initiative, Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests, said, "It is great news for conservation of these shy and enigmatic mammals."

With his guidance and support, Tamil Nadu is setting new benchmarks in conservation of endangered wild species, she said and assured that the department would strive to make the Kadavur slender loris sanctuary a landmark in conservation.

The government notified the first slender loris sanctuary today after obtaining the approval of Stalin.

"The survival of the species depends on its habitat improvement, conservation efforts and mitigation of threats. Government of Tamil Nadu is committed to conserve the endangered slender loris species," Supriya Sahu said in a release here.

Accordingly, forest areas measuring 11,806 hectares in Karur and Dindigul districts have been identified as important habitats for slender loris in Tamil Nadu.

The move fulfils the State government's announcement in the Assembly to establish the first-ever wildlife sanctuary for slender lorises in the country.

