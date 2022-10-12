Home States Tamil Nadu

Each district has special team to help deal with NE monsoon: TN Power Minister

He told reporters the team would work with district Collectors and MLAs. Officials have also been instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the monsoon season.

Published: 12th October 2022 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji at a review meeting held at the TNEB office in Chennai on Tuesday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  After holding a monsoon review meeting at Tangedco’s head office, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji on Tuesday said a special maintenance team has been formed in each district to deal with the northeast monsoon.

He told reporters the team would work with district Collectors and MLAs. Officials have also been instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the monsoon season. Officials can be contacted at any time on the centralised consumer care cell Minnagam.

The minister also said there are 14,442 transformers, 1,50,932 poles, and 12,750 km of cables in stock. The power utility completed 13.65 lakh precautionary tasks ahead of the northeast monsoon. As part of this, 39,616 damaged electric poles and 31,197 fallen poles were replaced, and 25,080 new poles were erected. Besides, 1,759 km of electric cables were installed after removing the old ones, and the height of 2,692 pillar boxes has been increased in Chennai so far.

Speaking about Minnagam, Balaji explained, “As of now, 60 calls can be received at a time. Considering the monsoon period, the number will be increased to 75.” Responding to questions regarding underground cable work, which was affected by the Chennai Corporation’s stormwater drain work, the minister said Chief Minister MK Stalin instructed the corporation and Tangedco to work in coordination. “Underground cable work is going on in five zones in the city and will be completed soon. Then, work will begin in the remaining seven zones, “he explained.

Power connections to be linked to Aadhaar
Balaji said the State government took a policy decision and approved the linking of power connections to Aadhaar cards. Tangedco has been collecting details for this. The aim is to streamline subsidies given by the State government. TNIE published a report on this subject on February 21 this year

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Northeast Monsoon Tangedco
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp