EPS, OPS teams stake claim to Deputy Leader of the Opposition post

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday urged Speaker M Appavu to allow Deputy Leader of the Opposition RB Udhayakumar to take part in the Business Advisory Committee meeting on October 17 as the AIADMK’s representative. Deputy Whip of the AIADMK, S Ravi handed over a letter from Palaniswami to the Speaker’s office on Tuesday.

O Panneerselvam, on his part, wrote to the Speaker stating that he is still the AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Leader of the Opposition. Sources said on Tuesday too, he sent the Speaker a representation asking to be consulted over decisions regarding the AIADMK legislature party.

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday urged Speaker M Appavu to allow Deputy Leader of the Opposition RB Udhayakumar to take part in the Business Advisory Committee meeting on October 17 as the AIADMK’s representative. Deputy Whip of the AIADMK, S Ravi handed over a letter from Palaniswami to the Speaker’s office on Tuesday. O Panneerselvam, on his part, wrote to the Speaker stating that he is still the AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Leader of the Opposition. Sources said on Tuesday too, he sent the Speaker a representation asking to be consulted over decisions regarding the AIADMK legislature party.