Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS, OPS teams stake claim to Deputy Leader of the Opposition post

Deputy Whip of the AIADMK, S Ravi handed over a letter from Palaniswami to the Speaker’s office on Tuesday.

Published: 12th October 2022 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Assembly

Tamil Nadu Assembly (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday urged Speaker M Appavu to allow Deputy Leader of the Opposition RB Udhayakumar to take part in the Business Advisory Committee meeting on October 17 as the AIADMK’s representative.  Deputy Whip of the AIADMK, S Ravi handed over a letter from Palaniswami to the Speaker’s office on Tuesday.

O Panneerselvam, on his part, wrote to the Speaker stating that he is still the AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Leader of the Opposition. Sources said on Tuesday too, he sent the Speaker a representation asking to be consulted over decisions regarding the AIADMK legislature party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp