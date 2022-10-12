Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC orders implementation of liquor-bottle buy-back scheme in Coimbatore, Perambalur districts

A special bench gives ultimatum to govt on proposal to remove invasive weeds by TNPL

Published: 12th October 2022 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 03:13 AM

A heap of empty liquor bottles seen dumped along the roadside.(Photo| S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered TN government to enforce the liquor bottle 'buy back' scheme, currently under implementation in hill stations, in Coimbatore and Perambalur districts on a pilot basis from November 15, 2022. The order was issued by a special division bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy while hearing a batch of petitions relating to environmental and forest-related issues.

Despite opposing a suggestion from the bench, on earlier occasions, to enforce the scheme across TN, the government, represented by Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran, on Tuesday told the court that the scheme could be tried in a district so as to assess the consequences.

However, the judges directed implementation of the scheme in two districts -- Coimbatore and Perambalur -- and file a report on its implementation, before posting the matter to January 24.

The 'buy back' scheme is currently under implementation in Ooty, Kodaikanal, Yercaud, Yelagiri, Sirumalai, Kolli hills, Megamalai, and Top Slip. As much as `10 is charged in addition to the retail price and the amount is refunded when the bottle is returned.

Ultimatum

On the delay in finalising the proposal for removing invasive weeds by Tamil Nadu News Print and Papers Limited (TNPL), the bench expressed displeasure over the undue delay and gave an ultimatum of three days to issue a G.O.

Manjappai

AAG Ravindran informed the court that the State government has decided to install manjappai vending machines and a plastic-crushing unit on the premises of the high court.

