Madras High Court moots separate wing for investigation in police department

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Dissatisfied with the manner in which investigation is being carried out in serious criminal cases, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has recently suggested the formation of a separate police wing for investigating criminal cases. It has sought a status report from the Director General of Police (DGP) in this regard.

A division bench comprising Justices J Nisha Banu and N Anand Venkatesh gave the direction in two criminal appeal cases filed in 2017. While disposing of these cases on November 29, 2019, the court suggested several ways, including creating adequate facilities in courts for recording audio and video of witnesses giving statements, to address the issue of witnesses turning hostile during the trial.

When the case was listed again on Monday afternoon for reporting compliance, the aforesaid bench expressed its dissatisfaction over the manner in which probes are being held into serious crime cases. "We have time and again impressed upon the government to have a serious look at creating a separate investigation wing and not to burden the law and order police with the investigation.

Due to this burden, in most cases, there is a slipshod investigation. Hence, as a first step, it is incumbent upon the State to create a separate wing, which will only deal with the investigation of cases. If the same is done, the other procedural aspects can be effectively implemented through the specialised wing," the bench observed. It directed the DGP to file a status report on November 7, and provide updates on the matter.

MADURAI: Dissatisfied with the manner in which investigation is being carried out in serious criminal cases, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has recently suggested the formation of a separate police wing for investigating criminal cases. It has sought a status report from the Director General of Police (DGP) in this regard. A division bench comprising Justices J Nisha Banu and N Anand Venkatesh gave the direction in two criminal appeal cases filed in 2017. While disposing of these cases on November 29, 2019, the court suggested several ways, including creating adequate facilities in courts for recording audio and video of witnesses giving statements, to address the issue of witnesses turning hostile during the trial. When the case was listed again on Monday afternoon for reporting compliance, the aforesaid bench expressed its dissatisfaction over the manner in which probes are being held into serious crime cases. "We have time and again impressed upon the government to have a serious look at creating a separate investigation wing and not to burden the law and order police with the investigation. Due to this burden, in most cases, there is a slipshod investigation. Hence, as a first step, it is incumbent upon the State to create a separate wing, which will only deal with the investigation of cases. If the same is done, the other procedural aspects can be effectively implemented through the specialised wing," the bench observed. It directed the DGP to file a status report on November 7, and provide updates on the matter.