Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan releases summary of TN Household Panel Survey

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Tuesday released the summary report of the Tamil Nadu Household Panel Survey (Pre-Baseline Survey 2018-19), which is a rich repository of household data across time that would help strengthen the State’s objective of data purity and data-centric governance.

“As a precursor to where the State is headed, the Pre-Baseline Survey provides a robust database of pre-pandemic data from 2,12,282 households. The key indicators analysed include education, employment, agricultural land and asset ownership, possession of ration cards, household income, sanitation, electricity, water, cooking fuel, and housing,” an official release here said.

The survey provides information on mean income, and district-wise comparisons of development indicators to help the State with resource allocation decisions, labour force participation, and employment opportunities besides validated data on service provisioning.

“Starting from 2018-19, this exercise continues with a Baseline Survey (Wave 1) in 2022 and subsequent periodic surveys (Wave 2, Wave 3, etc.) to measure changes in socio-economic domains of households,” the release added. Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Planning and Development Secretary Vikram Kapur, and senior officials were present on the occasion.

