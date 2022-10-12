Home States Tamil Nadu

Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan releases summary of TN Household Panel Survey

The survey is a rich repository of household data across time that would help strengthen the State’s objective of data purity and data-centric governance.

Published: 12th October 2022 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan releasing the summary report of the Tamil Nadu Household Panel Survey (Pre-Baseline Survey 2018-19) on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Tuesday released the summary report of the Tamil Nadu Household Panel Survey (Pre-Baseline Survey 2018-19), which is a rich repository of household data across time that would help strengthen the State’s objective of data purity and data-centric governance.

“As a precursor to where the State is headed, the Pre-Baseline Survey provides a robust database of pre-pandemic data from 2,12,282 households. The key indicators analysed include education, employment, agricultural land and asset ownership, possession of ration cards, household income, sanitation, electricity, water, cooking fuel, and housing,” an official release here said.

The survey provides information on mean income, and district-wise comparisons of development indicators to help the State with resource allocation decisions, labour force participation, and employment opportunities besides validated data on service provisioning. 

“Starting from 2018-19, this exercise continues with a Baseline Survey (Wave 1) in 2022 and subsequent periodic surveys (Wave 2, Wave 3, etc.) to measure changes in socio-economic domains of households,” the release added. Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Planning and Development Secretary Vikram Kapur, and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palanivel Thiaga Rajan Tamil Nadu Household Panel Survey
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp