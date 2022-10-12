Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Narikuravar man denied caste cert sets self ablaze

A 45-year-old Narikuravar man allegedly attempted to die by suicide on the premises of the Madras High Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Published: 12th October 2022 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Fire

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 45-year-old Narikuravar man allegedly attempted to die by suicide on the premises of the Madras High Court on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the man took the extreme step after he was denied a community certificate.

According to the High Court police, Velmurugan of Padappai in Kancheepuram district tried to obtain a community certificate for himself for a long time, but in vain. People nearby rescued him and rushed him to government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

Police sources said he sustained severe burns. An investigation is on. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

