Slow pace of underground drainage work in Podanur irks road users

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Residents of Podanur complain that the damaged 2.5 km road from Kurichi Piriviu to the railway station has become a death trap after the recent rains. They said the road has not been laid as Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) board has been carrying out underground drainage (UGD) works in the area for over a year.

The City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) handed over the road, situated in ward 95, to the State Highways department. According to sources, not even half of the UGD works on the road has been completed and the highways department needs to clear encroachments for about 15 feet on both sides of the road for the works.

Sadik Basha, a resident of Podanur, said, “We have been waiting for a long time for a clean, damage-free road in the area. The pipeline installation works on the road are being carried out at a snail’s pace. Officials must act soon before any major accident takes place on this road.”

Ward 95 councillor Abdul Kathar S said, “Officials are working very slowly and I’ve taken the issue to the notice of the Collector and CCMC Commissioner. The highways department must fill the damaged portions with wet mix as a temporary measure.”

CCMC Commissioner M Prathap told TNIE, “Currently, two stretches of works have been finished. We have asked contractors to expedite the work. Earlier, they only had about 100 labourers working on the project. But after our instruction, they’ve now increased the labour strength to 300. As giant pipelines need to be installed, the works are being carried out only from 11 pm at the night to 5 am in the morning, so that the traffic is not disrupted.”

He added that CCMC has already imposed penalties against the contractors for shoddy and slow pace of work. “The works on the stretch are expected to be completed within the next three months,” he added.

COIMBATORE: Residents of Podanur complain that the damaged 2.5 km road from Kurichi Piriviu to the railway station has become a death trap after the recent rains. They said the road has not been laid as Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) board has been carrying out underground drainage (UGD) works in the area for over a year. The City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) handed over the road, situated in ward 95, to the State Highways department. According to sources, not even half of the UGD works on the road has been completed and the highways department needs to clear encroachments for about 15 feet on both sides of the road for the works. Sadik Basha, a resident of Podanur, said, “We have been waiting for a long time for a clean, damage-free road in the area. The pipeline installation works on the road are being carried out at a snail’s pace. Officials must act soon before any major accident takes place on this road.” Ward 95 councillor Abdul Kathar S said, “Officials are working very slowly and I’ve taken the issue to the notice of the Collector and CCMC Commissioner. The highways department must fill the damaged portions with wet mix as a temporary measure.” CCMC Commissioner M Prathap told TNIE, “Currently, two stretches of works have been finished. We have asked contractors to expedite the work. Earlier, they only had about 100 labourers working on the project. But after our instruction, they’ve now increased the labour strength to 300. As giant pipelines need to be installed, the works are being carried out only from 11 pm at the night to 5 am in the morning, so that the traffic is not disrupted.” He added that CCMC has already imposed penalties against the contractors for shoddy and slow pace of work. “The works on the stretch are expected to be completed within the next three months,” he added.