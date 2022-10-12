Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: After 11 years, police track down murder convict who jumped parole

A murder convict who went absconding during parole in 2011 was arrested by a special police team in Gingee, on Monday.

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  A murder convict who went absconding during parole in 2011 was arrested by a special police team in Gingee, on Monday. According to the police, C Venkatesan was convicted of murdering a young woman in 2008 at Ambattur in Chennai and was given death penalty by the Fast Track Court in Poonamallee. After appeal, his punishment was reduced to life sentence and was sent to Puzhal central prison, police added.

Venkatesan, a native of Avalurpettai in Gingee, was working as a daily wage labourer in Ambattur under an employer in 2008, when he allegedly got in an extramarital affair with his employer's wife. Venkatesan had killed the employer's daughter when she threatened to inform her father about the affair, police said.
He was sent to Puzhal prison in 2008 and let out on parole between May 18 to 22, 2011, during which he went absconding. A special team was formed under the Gingee DSP R Priyadarshini to track him down, added police sources.

"I have been tracking the convict since April this year on his old phone number and bank transactions. He was in Bengaluru for a while and recently his number registered near Gingee. His bank transactions also corresponded with the network location in Gingee and we nabbed him on Monday," DSP Priyadarshini told TNIE.

The special team on Monday nabbed Venkatesan at Gingee bus stand. He was sent to judicial custody after being produced before the Villupuram judicial magistrate, police said.

