Tamil Nadu: Inmates of old-age home shifted to hospital after complaints of lack of proper care

All the inmates have been shifted to hospitals by the authorities. Incidentally, according to an official, the privately-run home was sealed by officials five years ago due to similar complaints.

Published: 12th October 2022 03:26 AM

By Express News Service

VELLORE:  A surprise inspection was held at an old-age home by the District Social Welfare Office (DSWO) and revenue department officials on Tuesday in the wake of complaints about harassment and lack of proper care, including inmates not being properly fed.

According to revenue officials, 69 inmates - 37 male and 32 female - stay at the St. Joseph Karunai Illam at Gugayanallur near Thriuvalam. 

There were complaints that the inmates were not properly fed and beaten up. Most of the inmates at the home were rescued from the streets, the official said. “We have rescued all the 69 inmates. They were admitted to the District Government Headquarters Hospital, Walajah in Ranipet, and Government Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH), Adukkambarai,” the official said. Investigation has been launched into the matter. A case will be registered against the owner based on the outcome of the probe, the official said.

