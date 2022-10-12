Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Minor boy arrested for tying thali on girl

Police brought the boy and girl to the police station with their parents and during inquiry it was revealed that the incident happened on September 2. 

Published: 12th October 2022

By Bagalavan Perier
Express News Service

CUDDALORE:  After a video of a minor boy tying thali on a girl at a bus stop in Chidambaram went viral, the boy was booked under Pocso Act and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and remanded at a juvenile home on Tuesday. The police also arrested the person who uploaded the video, on Tuesday.

In the video, both the boy and girl are in uniform and the incident takes place at a bus stop near Gandhi Statue. Chidambaram Town Police identified the boy and girl, aged 17 and 16 respectively, from villages near Chidambaram. Police brought the boy and girl to the police station with their parents and during inquiry it was revealed that the incident happened on September 2. 

The case was transferred to Chidambaram All Women Police Station and based on a complaint from the girl’s parents a case was filed against the boy. “After inquiry, the boy was detained and remanded at a juvenile home in Cuddalore,” said an investigating officer. Social welfare department officials gave counselling to the girl on Monday and organised an awareness meeting with students at the girl’s school, with the support of education and police department officials.

On Tuesday, Killai police arrested P Balaji Ganesh (51), of Kovilampoondi village near Chidambaram, for uploading the video on social media without hiding their identity. According to a police source from Cuddalore district SP office, even after the girl’s parents requested him to take down the video, he refused. Based on the complaint from her parents, Killai police filed a case. 

Speaking to TNIE, Stegana Jency L T, co-convenor of Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch, said, “They are both adolescent children. In the current scenario, there is no dialogue with children about gender, sexuality or marriage. This should be a wake up call for the district child protection unit, schools and other agencies to talk to children to handle changes in their adolescence.”

“Punishing children will never lead to prevention of such crimes. Arresting a boy at this age will have long-term consequences. We have failed as a society as the person who uploaded the video just to sensationalise it,” she added.

