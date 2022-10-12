Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiger spotted in Gudalur, officials on alert

Gudalur forest officials set up eight camera traps in Ambalamoola, Manvayal and Cherumulli villages, soon after locals informed them about sighting a tiger on Friday afternoon.

A tiger. (Photo | CS Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The forest department’s efforts to locate a tiger, which was spotted at tea gardens in Sreemadurai Panchayat on Friday, did not yield results on the fifth day on Tuesday as no images of the big cat was recorded in the camera traps.

Gudalur forest officials set up eight camera traps in Ambalamoola, Manvayal and Cherumulli villages, soon after locals informed them about sighting a tiger on Friday afternoon. Officials suspect the animal might have gone inside the forest fearing the noise of crackers, which the forest staff burst. Though the animal hasn’t killed any cattle so far, forest department advised people not to come out if houses at night or leave cattle loose.

Sreemadurai Panchayat President KR Sunil raised the issue with Gudalur DFO Kommu Omkaram during the monthly grievance meeting on Tuesday. Recalling the incident in October 2021, where the tiger, MDT23, killed four persons and dozens of cattle in Gudalur and Masinagudi, he appealed to the DFO to ensure their safety. “We have requested the forest department to increase the camera traps,” he added.
D Venkatesh, Field Director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, said they would continue efforts to trace the animal.

