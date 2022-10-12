TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian takes stock of drug supply to hospitals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Essential and special drugs were being transported to all government hospitals, including primary health centres (PHCs), from the 32 drug warehouses in TN, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday.

The minister held a meeting with all district-level health officials at government multi super speciality hospital on Omandurar Estate on Tuesday. Issues such as medicine stock, measures to be taken before the onset of the Northeast monsoon and other things were discussed.

Speaking to reporters before the meeting, Subramanian said all deputy directors of health services in districts had been told to ensure that block-level medical officers were stocking enough medicines at PHCs to last at least three months. In one or two places, however, there was drug shortage as officials delayed getting the drugs transported from the warehouses.

The health minister said Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation (TNMSC) procured over 600 essential and special drugs and sent to hospitals across the State. To ensure timely supply of medicines, warehouses would be constructed in six districts that lack them, including Tenkasi, Ranipet and Tirupattur. TN has also announced a helpline to report shortage of drugs.

As for H1N1, cases are declining. Over the last 24 hours, 5 H1N1 and 361 dengue cases were reported. The health department was also spreading awareness on keeping surroundings clean, he said.

CHENNAI: Essential and special drugs were being transported to all government hospitals, including primary health centres (PHCs), from the 32 drug warehouses in TN, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday. The minister held a meeting with all district-level health officials at government multi super speciality hospital on Omandurar Estate on Tuesday. Issues such as medicine stock, measures to be taken before the onset of the Northeast monsoon and other things were discussed. Speaking to reporters before the meeting, Subramanian said all deputy directors of health services in districts had been told to ensure that block-level medical officers were stocking enough medicines at PHCs to last at least three months. In one or two places, however, there was drug shortage as officials delayed getting the drugs transported from the warehouses. The health minister said Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation (TNMSC) procured over 600 essential and special drugs and sent to hospitals across the State. To ensure timely supply of medicines, warehouses would be constructed in six districts that lack them, including Tenkasi, Ranipet and Tirupattur. TN has also announced a helpline to report shortage of drugs. As for H1N1, cases are declining. Over the last 24 hours, 5 H1N1 and 361 dengue cases were reported. The health department was also spreading awareness on keeping surroundings clean, he said.