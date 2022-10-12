Home States Tamil Nadu

VCK & Left organise ‘Communal Harmony Human Chain’ across TN

Leaders of various political parties came together on Tuesday, as the VCK and Left parties organised a ‘Communal Harmony Human Chain’ on Anna Salai in Chennai.

Published: 12th October 2022 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

Communal Harmony Human Chain.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Leaders of various political parties came together on Tuesday, as the VCK and Left parties organised a ‘Communal Harmony Human Chain’ on Anna Salai in Chennai.

The event, which was held across the State, was aimed at countering the alleged divisive politics propagated by right-wing organisations.

In Chennai, leaders of various political parties joined hands from the Simpson Signal to the Thousand Lights Mosque.

Vaiko of MDMK, Thol Thirumavalavan of VCK, K Balakrishnan of CPM, R Muththarasan of CPI, MH Jawahirullah of MMK, T Velmurugan of TVK, and K Veeramani of DK were among the leaders who took part. They raised slogans against right-wing organisations’ alleged communal and divisive politics, and urged the people to protect the unity of society. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Communal Harmony Human Chain VCK CPM CPI
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp