VCK & Left organise ‘Communal Harmony Human Chain’ across TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leaders of various political parties came together on Tuesday, as the VCK and Left parties organised a ‘Communal Harmony Human Chain’ on Anna Salai in Chennai.

The event, which was held across the State, was aimed at countering the alleged divisive politics propagated by right-wing organisations.

In Chennai, leaders of various political parties joined hands from the Simpson Signal to the Thousand Lights Mosque.

Vaiko of MDMK, Thol Thirumavalavan of VCK, K Balakrishnan of CPM, R Muththarasan of CPI, MH Jawahirullah of MMK, T Velmurugan of TVK, and K Veeramani of DK were among the leaders who took part. They raised slogans against right-wing organisations’ alleged communal and divisive politics, and urged the people to protect the unity of society.

