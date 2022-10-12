Waqf property: Villagers in TN's Semmiyanallur unable to register land

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: After residents of Cheyvur, a section of people in Semmiyanallur at Avinashi said Tamil Nadu Waqf Board (TNWB) has claimed ownership of their patta land. Further, the revenue officials refused to register the land documents and insisted that they get No objection certificate (NOC) from the board.

A villager, L Ravi (60), told TNIE, “I run a laundry business and live in a rented house. I decided to buy land in Semmiyanallur and bought two cents in 2010 after taking a loan. I didn’t have money to construct a house. Last week, my neighbours informed me that they are unable to sell their land as Waqf board claimed ownership of lands.”

Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association (Legal Wing) secretary R Sathish Kumar said, “It is an issue involving 17 acres which affects 400 people in Semmiyanallur. The land was originally owned by private individuals. After Inam abolition act 1955, the land was distributed among farmers who were the original users. The present villagers are rightful owners of the land. But the recent letter from TNWB to sub-registrar office (Avinashi), has stopped registration and sale of these lands.”

A revenue department official said, “This case is similar to the Cheyvur incident. The refusal by sub-registrar is based on a letter from TNWB. During scrutiny of records at the Village Administration Office, we found no records of Waqf board’s ownership. But, it contains name of two private individuals who were Inam beneficiaries. A detailed report will be prepared after consulting revenue officials, and advisory will be sent to the Avinashi sub-registrar proclaiming that these persons are current owners.”

TIRUPPUR: After residents of Cheyvur, a section of people in Semmiyanallur at Avinashi said Tamil Nadu Waqf Board (TNWB) has claimed ownership of their patta land. Further, the revenue officials refused to register the land documents and insisted that they get No objection certificate (NOC) from the board. A villager, L Ravi (60), told TNIE, “I run a laundry business and live in a rented house. I decided to buy land in Semmiyanallur and bought two cents in 2010 after taking a loan. I didn’t have money to construct a house. Last week, my neighbours informed me that they are unable to sell their land as Waqf board claimed ownership of lands.” Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association (Legal Wing) secretary R Sathish Kumar said, “It is an issue involving 17 acres which affects 400 people in Semmiyanallur. The land was originally owned by private individuals. After Inam abolition act 1955, the land was distributed among farmers who were the original users. The present villagers are rightful owners of the land. But the recent letter from TNWB to sub-registrar office (Avinashi), has stopped registration and sale of these lands.” A revenue department official said, “This case is similar to the Cheyvur incident. The refusal by sub-registrar is based on a letter from TNWB. During scrutiny of records at the Village Administration Office, we found no records of Waqf board’s ownership. But, it contains name of two private individuals who were Inam beneficiaries. A detailed report will be prepared after consulting revenue officials, and advisory will be sent to the Avinashi sub-registrar proclaiming that these persons are current owners.”