Home States Tamil Nadu

Waqf property: Villagers in TN's Semmiyanallur unable to register land

After residents of Cheyvur, a section of people in Semmiyanallur at Avinashi said Tamil Nadu Waqf Board (TNWB) has claimed ownership of their patta land. 

Published: 12th October 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  After residents of Cheyvur, a section of people in Semmiyanallur at Avinashi said Tamil Nadu Waqf Board (TNWB) has claimed ownership of their patta land.  Further, the revenue officials refused to register the land documents and insisted that they get No objection certificate (NOC) from the board.

A villager, L Ravi (60), told TNIE, “I run a laundry business and live in a rented house. I decided to buy land in Semmiyanallur and bought two cents in 2010 after taking a loan. I didn’t have money to construct a house. Last week, my neighbours informed me that they are unable to sell their land as Waqf board claimed ownership of lands.”

Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association (Legal Wing) secretary R Sathish Kumar said, “It is an issue involving 17 acres which affects 400 people in Semmiyanallur. The land was originally owned by private individuals. After Inam abolition act 1955, the land was distributed among farmers who were the original users. The present villagers are rightful owners of the land. But the recent letter from TNWB to sub-registrar office (Avinashi), has stopped registration and sale of these lands.”

A revenue department official said, “This case is similar to the Cheyvur incident. The refusal by sub-registrar is based on a letter from TNWB. During scrutiny of records at the Village Administration Office, we found no records of Waqf board’s ownership. But, it contains name of two private individuals who were Inam beneficiaries. A detailed report will be prepared after consulting revenue officials, and advisory will be sent to the Avinashi sub-registrar proclaiming that these persons are current owners.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Waqf Board
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp