AIADMK faction feud spills over into jubilee celebrations

EPS, whose faction is in the strongest position for now, said public meetings would be organised on October 17, 20 and 26 in all States and Union Territories in which the party has units.

CHENNAI: October 17, the AIADMK’s 51st foundation day, will see factions of the party using the occasion to show their strength as the churning within the Dravidian major continues and the fate of the factions hangs fire before the courts and the Election Commission of India. 

The foundation day marks the conclusion of the AIADMK’s golden jubilee year. While the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led faction will be celebrating the day at the party headquarters, O Panneerselvam is scheduled to observe the anniversary at the MGR memorial in T Nagar. VK Sasikala, who still claims to be the party’s general secretary, has also arranged for an event at Ramavaram Garden, the residence of late AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran.

EPS, whose faction is in the strongest position for now, said public meetings would be organised on October 17, 20 and 26 in all States and Union Territories in which the party has units. In a letter to party functionaries, EPS recalled the party’s history and said AIADMK had faced defeat in the 2021 Assembly polls because of the betrayal of those who were with the party. Those who had enjoyed many positions due to the AIADMK and former chief minister J Jayalalithaa had worked against the party in the elections, he alleged. 

Factions tussle for access to Pasumpon golden armour

Two weeks ago, EPS had assured the Supreme Court that the election to the post of party general secretary would not be held till the court heard the tussle between him and OPS over the party’s leadership. Since then, EPS has been holding discussions with party functionaries regularly and has been on the next move while OPS has been on a spree appointing his confidantes to key posts, nurturing their hopes for the future.

However, all those appointed to various posts by OPS have been promptly expelled by EPS. Amid speculations that the BJP might broker peace between the factions, EPS, a few days ago, asserted that he could not work with OPS again as the latter had worked against the party. Further, OPS and EPS are trying their best to access the golden armour made for freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar from the Madurai bank, where it is being kept.

