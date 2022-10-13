Coimbatore Corporation probe after worker dumps waste in front of shop

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: CCTV footage of a sanitary worker of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) dumping waste in front of a commercial shop at RS Puram went viral on Wednesday. In the footage which reportedly took place on October 5, the worker is seen collecting garbage from the streets and dumping them in front of a closed shop near Ramachandra Road of ward 71.

The owner of the shop James said, “I used to give money to sanitary workers collect garbage from our shop occasionally. But when other sanitary workers started coming to my shop and demanded money regularly, claiming they were the ones who had disposed the waste, I stopped giving them money. I think this is the reason one of the workers dumped the garbage in front of the store.”

Sanitary Inspector (SI) A Salaith of the West Zone denied the allegations and said workers dumped the waste near the shop as it was scattered on the road and that the West Zone assistant commissioner had already spoken with James about this. However, sources said that the worker had dumped the garbage in front of the shop as James had refused to give Deepavali bonus to the worker.

When inquired about it, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said that he has ordered a formal enquiry into the matter and would take action.

