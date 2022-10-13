Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore Corporation probe after worker dumps waste in front of shop

CCTV footage of a sanitary worker of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) dumping waste in front of a commercial shop at RS Puram went viral on Wednesday.

Published: 13th October 2022 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

 Swachh Survekshan

Image used for representation.| Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: CCTV footage of a sanitary worker of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) dumping waste in front of a commercial shop at RS Puram went viral on Wednesday. In the footage which reportedly took place on October 5, the worker is seen collecting garbage from the streets and dumping them in front of a closed shop near Ramachandra Road of ward 71.

The owner of the shop James said, “I used to give money to sanitary workers collect garbage from our shop occasionally. But when other sanitary workers started coming to my shop and demanded money regularly, claiming they were the ones who had disposed the waste, I stopped giving them money. I think this is the reason one of the workers dumped the garbage in front of the store.”

Sanitary Inspector (SI) A Salaith of the West Zone denied the allegations and said workers dumped the waste near the shop as it was scattered on the road and that the West Zone assistant commissioner had already spoken with James about this. However, sources said that the worker had dumped the garbage in front of the shop as James had refused to give Deepavali bonus to the worker.

When inquired about it, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said that he has ordered a formal enquiry into the matter and would take action.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp