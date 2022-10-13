Ex-Valparai MLA Kovai Thangam dies at 74

Home States Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/CHENNAI: Former Valparai MLA Kovai Thangam, who was undergoing treatment for lung infection at a private hospital in the city, died due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday. He was 74. 

Thangam was elected as MLA for the first time, as Tamil Maanila Congress candidate in 2001, and then as Congress candidate in 2006. 

During his tenure, he developed a good rapport with the tea estate workers in the hill town. He joined DMK in 2021 ahead of Assembly elections. 

In his condolence message, Chief Minister MK Stalin said he was shocked and saddened to know about the demise of the former legislator. He said the legislator extended dedicated service to the welfare of the people of his assembly constituency. 

