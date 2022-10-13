Gugayanallur old-age home ordered to be sealed

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A day after inmates at the Gugayanallur old-age home near Thiruvalam were rescued, Collector P Kumaravel Pandian on Wednesday directed the revenue department officials to seal the premises on Thursday.

This comes in the wake of complaints of alleged harassment and lack of proper care, including inmates not being properly fed. Regarding safety of the inmates still at the home, the police will keep vigil at night.

On Tuesday, during a surprise raid, the officials of District Social Welfare Office and revenue department found 69 inmates at the home. They were all sent to Walajah District Headquarters Government hospital and Government Vellore Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai.

