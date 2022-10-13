Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry: L-G, CM meet Central Advisor on power privatisation 

The Puducherry government assured employees that it would seek clarification from the Advisory Officer appointed by the Centre for the privatisation framework.

Published: 13th October 2022 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 02:01 AM

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Home Minister A Namassivayam on Wednesday held discussions at the Raj Nivas with the Central Advisor on the government's move to privatise power distribution, after the stir by Puducherry electricity department employees. The Puducherry government assured employees that it would seek clarification from the Advisory Officer appointed by the Centre for the privatisation framework.

The concerns raised by the employees were discussed with the advisor, primarily with regard to the retention of the status as government employees, and salaries, Namassivayam, who also holds the power portfolio, told TNIE. Even the suggestion for government equity was also put forth. Based on the advice the Advisor gives to the UT, the government will convey this to the employees and then proceed on privatisation, said the minister.

This comes against the backdrop of the protests following a tender floated by the government on September 27 to sell 100% stakes in power distribution and retail sale company, Employees -- under the aegis of electricity engineers and employees’ privatisation protest committee -- began an indefinite strike on September 28. However after Puducherry's power was cut off and subsequent government action, staff on October 3 withdrew the strike till Deepavali following discussions with the CM, home minister and officials.

The protestors had put forth certain conditions including withdrawal of the tender, said P Velmurugan, general secretary of the anti-privatisation committee. The committee, while suspending the agitation, gave the government time to ensure their status as government staff would be retained along with their salaries, service conditions and pension after privatisation. The employees suggested the government retain at least 51% stakes in the Discom, leaving 49% to the private bidder.

Advisory committee officials visited Puducherry held discussion with Chief Secretary Rajiv Varma and officials at the Secretariat. Verma, Power Secretary T Arun, Lt Secretary Abhijit Vijay Chowdhury and others were present at the Raj Nivas meeting.

Stir today at Swadeshi Mills
Meanwhile, the Confederation of Puducherry government employees association -- which is also part of the Joint Action Committee of the Puducherry Electricity Department -- will hold a demonstration in front of Swadeshi Cotton mills (near New Bus Stand)  on October 13. They will demand the total scrapping of the tender.

