Tamil Nadu: Chargesheet against British national for drug trafficking

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The State Q-branch police on Wednesday filed a 150-page chargesheet against UK national John Thorn under various sections, including Foreigners Act and Passport Act, for alleged drug trafficking. John Thorn alias Jonathan (48) was arrested in June 2021 at Vivekandar Nagar near Trespuram beach in Thoothukudi when he attempted to flee to Sri Lanka illegally by boat.

According to sources, an English version of the chargesheet was also filed before Thoothukudi Judicial Magistrate-1 Kuberasundar. Though Thorn got mandatory bail earlier, he remained incarcerated in Puzhal jail as he was not able to provide surety.

Sources said Thorn, a native of LittleHampton, United Kingdom, was out on bail in a case registered by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) of the Mumbai Police under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act when he was arrested by the Thoothukudi police. Thorn holds Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card and was residing in Goa with his Indian partner. Currently, all his bails have been cancelled, officials said.

