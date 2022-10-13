Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Chargesheet against British national for drug trafficking

According to sources, an English version of the chargesheet was also filed before Thoothukudi Judicial Magistrate-1 Kuberasundar.

Published: 13th October 2022 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

John Thorn alias Jonathan (48) who attempted to flee to Sri Lanka illegally by boat from Thoothukudi last year. | Express

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The State Q-branch police on Wednesday filed a 150-page chargesheet against UK national John Thorn under various sections, including Foreigners Act and Passport Act, for alleged drug trafficking. John Thorn alias Jonathan (48) was arrested in June 2021 at Vivekandar Nagar near Trespuram beach in Thoothukudi when he attempted to flee to Sri Lanka illegally by boat.

According to sources, an English version of the chargesheet was also filed before Thoothukudi Judicial Magistrate-1 Kuberasundar. Though Thorn got mandatory bail earlier, he remained incarcerated in Puzhal jail as he was not able to provide surety.

Sources said Thorn, a native of LittleHampton, United Kingdom, was out on bail in a case registered by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) of the Mumbai Police under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act when he was arrested by the Thoothukudi police. Thorn holds Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card and was residing in Goa with his Indian partner. Currently, all his bails have been cancelled, officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp