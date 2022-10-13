Tamil Nadu: Cops give numbers to autos to curb crime in Vellore 

Home States Tamil Nadu

In a bid to regulate traffic and easily identify vehicles in case of offences, the Vellore traffic police have been marking each auto rickshaw with a number.

VELLORE:  In a bid to regulate traffic and easily identify vehicles in case of offences, the Vellore traffic police have been marking each auto rickshaw with a number. The process began on Wednesday, and it will be carried out in a phased manner in all three subdivisions Vellore, Katpadi, and Gudiyatham.

In the first phase, over 1,400 auto rickshaws have been identified. These vehicles are attached to 59 auto stands located between Bagayam to Green Circle (Vellore sub-division), police sources said.

"First, necessary documents such as fitness certificate (FC), insurance, license, and batch were collected from the drivers. After successful verification of the documents, the auto rickshaws were marked with a number. These vehicles are numbered consecutively from one and so on," the police sources said. A database has also been created by feeding the information into the police system.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police S Rajesh Kannan told TNIE, "By numbering the vehicles, the drivers will act carefully with their passengers knowing their details are with the police. If a person has lost their personal belongings in the auto rickshaw they travelled in, or have a problem with the driver, they can raise the issue with the police by identifying the vehicle with the number, instead of having to remember its registration number." It will also regulate traffic movement within the city. If an offence takes place in a non-numbered auto rickshaw, we can zero in on that vehicle, the SP added.

A plan is also being chalked out to issue auto e-challans in case of any traffic violations, and district police are working with the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) to create a software, Kannan said. If a motorist jumps a signal or crosses a line, the CCTV camera will capture the footage and send it across to the control room. An e-challan will be generated automatically and be sent to the violator's mobile phone who can pay the fine online, he added.

In case of emergencies to number stickers, the public can contact helpline numbers such as 181, 1098.

