Tamil Nadu: DVAC books DSP, inspector for demanding bribe

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The DVAC has booked a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and an inspector on the charge of demanding gratification for registering an FIR.

According to the case, the accused, R Suresh Kumar (57), the then DSP of Srivaikuntam, and P Pattani (59), the then circle inspector for Eral and Sawyerpuram stations, interfered in a property-sharing dispute between businessmen S Vaikundarajan and his brother S Jagatheesan. The police officials demanded commission to the tune of Rs 7.5 crore to settle the dispute.

A complaint lodged by J Chenthil Rajan, son of Jagatheesan, said that the two officials had refused to register an FIR on two earlier incidents on the premises of VV Marine Products in Agaram, and at VV Marine Cold Storage in Servaikaranmadam on May 21, 2020, even though the complaints were given in person and also filed online.

Instead, Kumar insisted that Jagatheesan enter into a compromise with his elder brother Vaikundarajan for a sum of Rs 75 crore and divide the properties as per the list in his possession and to pay up 10% commission towards the “settlement”. The DSP threatened to implicate him in false cases if he failed to agree to the settlement, Rajan’s complaint read.

When another theft happened at VV Marine Products firm on June 16, 2020, the then Eral inspector Pattani refused to entertain a complaint. The company’s manager obtained a court order to register an FIR on both incidents. Even after registering an FIR on court directions, the police officials failed to investigate the case and took steps to close the cases as a “mistake of fact”.

However, the DSP again insisted on arriving at the earlier proposed settlement. Following preliminary inquiries, Kanniyakumari DSP S Peter Paul Durai booked Suresh and Pattani under Sections 120-B, 166-A, and 34 of the IPC and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

