Tamil Nadu: Month after boy ends life, teacher held under POCSO

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over a month after a 17-year-old boy killed himself, police on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old private school teacher on charges of sexual harassment and abetment to suicide. Police said Sharmila, the teacher, had been in a ‘relationship’ with the boy, who died by suicide after she broke it off on getting engaged. Police did not explain why it took so long to learn about the alleged relationship.

Police said the victim had completed Class 12 in a private school near his house in Chennai. On August 30, he came home after a counselling session to join an arts group in college. That evening, he ended his life in his room, said the police. Ambattur police registered a case and sent the body for postmortem.

His mother later lodged a complaint alleging foul play in the death and sought criminal action against those responsible, said a senior police officer. “We did not find a suicide note at his home. So we combed through his mobile phone and found he had been in regular contact with a teacher from his school. On suspicion, we conducted inquiries with his friends and the school management,” said the police officer.

Sharmila taught Class 10. She was found to have exchanged text messages, calls and intimate photos with the boy, said police. “She and the boy became close when she was taking tuition for students,” the police officer said.

‘Teacher cut off contact with boy’

“They had taken photographs together. Two months ago she got engaged and cut off contact with the boy, who had believed their relationship was serious,” said the police officer. The boy wanted the relationship to continue but Sharmila was firm. In frustration, he ended his life, said police.

Sharmila was booked under Section 305 (Abetment of suicide of child) of IPC and Sections related to sexual harassment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. She remanded in judicial custody. (Assistance for those with suicidal thoughts available on 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

CHENNAI: Over a month after a 17-year-old boy killed himself, police on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old private school teacher on charges of sexual harassment and abetment to suicide. Police said Sharmila, the teacher, had been in a ‘relationship’ with the boy, who died by suicide after she broke it off on getting engaged. Police did not explain why it took so long to learn about the alleged relationship. Police said the victim had completed Class 12 in a private school near his house in Chennai. On August 30, he came home after a counselling session to join an arts group in college. That evening, he ended his life in his room, said the police. Ambattur police registered a case and sent the body for postmortem. His mother later lodged a complaint alleging foul play in the death and sought criminal action against those responsible, said a senior police officer. “We did not find a suicide note at his home. So we combed through his mobile phone and found he had been in regular contact with a teacher from his school. On suspicion, we conducted inquiries with his friends and the school management,” said the police officer. Sharmila taught Class 10. She was found to have exchanged text messages, calls and intimate photos with the boy, said police. “She and the boy became close when she was taking tuition for students,” the police officer said. ‘Teacher cut off contact with boy’ “They had taken photographs together. Two months ago she got engaged and cut off contact with the boy, who had believed their relationship was serious,” said the police officer. The boy wanted the relationship to continue but Sharmila was firm. In frustration, he ended his life, said police. Sharmila was booked under Section 305 (Abetment of suicide of child) of IPC and Sections related to sexual harassment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. She remanded in judicial custody. (Assistance for those with suicidal thoughts available on 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).