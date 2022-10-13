Home States Tamil Nadu

Technical glitches dog roll out of Tangedco’s meter-reading app

In the recent presser at Chennai, electricity minister V Senthil Balaji said the app’s 'trial' was under way.

Published: 13th October 2022 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Technical glitches seem to be dogging the launch of Tangedco’s meter reading mobile application. In the recent presser at Chennai, electricity minister V Senthil Balaji said the app’s “trial” was under way.

A senior Tangedco officer told TNIE that the utility scheduled the launch for January. Staff of 44 circles, including South Chennai, North Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruchy, and Coimbatore, were given training as well. That, however, did not happen.

“The app’s objective is to get timely and accurate readings. To accomplish this, every digital meter needs to be linked to a common server, which turned out to be an uphill battle.” 

Another officer said the app would initially be installed only on the mobile phones of Tangedco staff, who would test it for bugs. Post corrections, the app would be made available to consumers as well. As for payment, Tangedco is considering methods such as net banking, UPI, and Quick Response (QR). The development of the app had been outsourced.

