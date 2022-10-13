TN Leader of the Opposition Palaniswami doubts efficacy of anti-rowdy operation in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Wednesday questioned the efficacy of Operation Lightning under which 3,905 “rowdies” were arrested. He said when the people of the State were reading the statement of the DGP in this regard on Monday, the residence of North Zone IG in Uthukottai near Chennai was getting burgled.

EPS, in a statement here, said, the DGP claimed that due to Operation Lightning, rowdies fled to neighbouring States. “But it is a mystery how they returned to Uthukottai in Tamil Nadu within 24 hours of fleeing the State.”

EPS said the DGP also said of the 3,905 rowdies, 2,390 were let off after obtaining from them a promissory bond for good conduct. “There is no proper explanation as to whether these persons are under the watch of the police after they were let off. The government should explain why they were let off,” he added.

Stating that news about the arrest of rowdies started appearing whenever the State Assembly got convened, EPS said after the DMK government assumed office, law-and-order situation deteriorated in the State.

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Wednesday questioned the efficacy of Operation Lightning under which 3,905 “rowdies” were arrested. He said when the people of the State were reading the statement of the DGP in this regard on Monday, the residence of North Zone IG in Uthukottai near Chennai was getting burgled. EPS, in a statement here, said, the DGP claimed that due to Operation Lightning, rowdies fled to neighbouring States. “But it is a mystery how they returned to Uthukottai in Tamil Nadu within 24 hours of fleeing the State.” EPS said the DGP also said of the 3,905 rowdies, 2,390 were let off after obtaining from them a promissory bond for good conduct. “There is no proper explanation as to whether these persons are under the watch of the police after they were let off. The government should explain why they were let off,” he added. Stating that news about the arrest of rowdies started appearing whenever the State Assembly got convened, EPS said after the DMK government assumed office, law-and-order situation deteriorated in the State.