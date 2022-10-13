TN notifies India’s first slender loris sanctuary

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Wednesday notified India’s first slender loris sanctuary, over an area of 11,806 hectares, in Dindigul and Karur districts. The Department of Environment, Climate and Forest gazette notified the Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary under the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972. The government, after wide consultation with domain experts and field studies, identified seven forest blocks that are important habitats of the slender loris to establish the first-of-its-kind sanctuary.

The slender loris is a small nocturnal mammal listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. Conservation of the species is crucial for ecological balance, said environment secretary Supriya Sahu. “The species is currently under threat due to habitat fragmentation. Poaching happens for meat, which some believe has medicinal properties. Lorises are predominantly insect eaters and greatly help farmers with pest control, but there isn’t much awareness. There is an urgent need for a species-specific conservation plan,” Sahu added.

A documentary and two books, in Tamil and English each, will be released to create awareness about the species. The film is being made by Dindigul-based wildlife filmmaker N Senthil Kumaran and is likely to be released by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Earlier, as the State was mulling the sanctuary, the Salim Ali Centre of Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) conducted a population assessment in the targeted reserved forests and gave a report with recommendations to the forest department.

Major loris population in Dindigul & Karur forests

The report titled “Prioritisation of forests of Karur and Dindigul forest divisions for the conservation of the grey slender loris” said the Thoppasamilalai Reserve Forest in Dindigul and Mullipadi Reserve Forest in Karur are estimated to have the highest population of the species among the 13 Reserve Forest areas that form part of the sanctuary. Thoppasamilalai RF, measuring 3,453 hectares, is said to have a slender loris population of 4,298.

“We surveyed 13 RF areas. Of them Thoppasamimalai in Dindigul, Mullipadi, Edayapatti, Palaviduthi, Sembinatham in Karur are definitely the most important forest areas with the largest population of slender loris,” Honnavalli N Kumara, Principal Scientist, Conservation Biology Division, SACON, told TNIE.

In the past, the population of lorises was reported to be high in Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Karur and Dindigul. However, the habitat loss or fragmentation meant the population was confined to certain forest patches.

In the recent study, it was found that a significant population of slender lorises stay outside the protected areas. “Since, lorises are small, nocturnal and insectivorous they can survive in agricultural fields, on hedges and on roadside trees. So, it is vital to minimise mortality outside the protected areas,” SACON scientists said.

