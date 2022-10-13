Home States Tamil Nadu

TN school education department launches magazines for students

This has been done to inculcate reading habit among students and help them understand society and the world better, said officers from the school education department.

Published: 13th October 2022 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Students with one of the new magazines brought out by the school education department at government girls higher secondary school in Porur | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  CM MK Stalin on Wednesday released three books by the school education department — Oonjal (for students in classes 4 and 5); Thenchittu (for classes 6 to 9); and Kanavu Aasiriyar (for teachers). This has been done to inculcate reading habit among students and help them understand society and the world better, said officers from the school education department.

While Oonjal and Thenchittu will be brought out fortnightly, Kanavu Aasiriyar will be a monthly magazine. The magazines for students will contain interesting information and short stories. Kanavu Aasiriyar will have contributions from teachers across TN like special articles, and their experiences in the classrooms. 

The school education department has also asked the teachers to ensure that the students read magazines and other books for at least 20 minutes daily. “Following the two-year lockdown due to Covid-19, there is a slump in reading habit among students. Many also struggle to read fluently. This initiative will help them. As we are getting several complaints that students are spending more time on mobile phones, we have been asked to encourage students to read books at home,” said a schoolteacher.  

TN government also announced that September 11, the birthday of poet Bharathiyar, would be observed as Mahakavi Day from this year onwards and poetry competitions would be held for school and college students. This year, two students P Praveen from Ammapet Boys Higher Secondary School in Salem and R Shiny from Holy Cross Girls Higher Secondary School in Thuthukudi were given Bharathi Youth Poet award, which carried a purse of Rs 1 lakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thenchittu Kanavu Aasiriyar
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp