Home States Tamil Nadu

Tourists throng Point Calimere as showers attract migratory birds

Several species of migratory birds were spotted at the Point Calimere Wildlife and Birds Sanctuary in Kodiyakarai on Wednesday, making it a visual treat.

Published: 13th October 2022 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Flamingoes at the wetlands of Point Calimere on Wednesday | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM:  Several species of migratory birds were spotted at the Point Calimere Wildlife and Birds Sanctuary in Kodiyakarai on Wednesday, making it a visual treat. With unseasonal rains taking a toll across the region, migratory birds, including flamingoes, seized the opportunity to wade in the waterbodies in search of prey. 

B Ayub Khan, forest ranger of Vedaranyam, said, “The breeding season began early this year, and that is why there are more migratory birds in and around the sanctuary. We expect more of them in the coming days.” The birds are flocking near channel mouths, wetland islets, bird congregation points at the sanctuary, lakes in and around the sanctuary, seashores saltpan pump houses in Kodiyakadu and Kodiyakarai.

Apart from flamingoes, other birds spotted include spot-billed pelicans, little stints, curlew sandpipers, nlack-winged stilts, lesser sand plovers, black-tailed godwits, common redshanks, gull-billed terns, brown headed hulls, and great knots (now endangered).

Thanks to this, over the past few days, a large number of tourists, birdwatchers, researchers, students, journalists and photographers have been visiting the sanctuary. S Gayathri, headmistress of Vanavil Nursery and Primary School, who visited the sanctuary with her colleagues, said, “We came here as part of a project. It was a delight to watch the birds.” Officials said tourists would be given expert guidance during their visits.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Point Calimere Point Calimere Wildlife and Birds Sanctuary migratory birds
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp