Tourists throng Point Calimere as showers attract migratory birds

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Several species of migratory birds were spotted at the Point Calimere Wildlife and Birds Sanctuary in Kodiyakarai on Wednesday, making it a visual treat. With unseasonal rains taking a toll across the region, migratory birds, including flamingoes, seized the opportunity to wade in the waterbodies in search of prey.

B Ayub Khan, forest ranger of Vedaranyam, said, “The breeding season began early this year, and that is why there are more migratory birds in and around the sanctuary. We expect more of them in the coming days.” The birds are flocking near channel mouths, wetland islets, bird congregation points at the sanctuary, lakes in and around the sanctuary, seashores saltpan pump houses in Kodiyakadu and Kodiyakarai.

Apart from flamingoes, other birds spotted include spot-billed pelicans, little stints, curlew sandpipers, nlack-winged stilts, lesser sand plovers, black-tailed godwits, common redshanks, gull-billed terns, brown headed hulls, and great knots (now endangered).

Thanks to this, over the past few days, a large number of tourists, birdwatchers, researchers, students, journalists and photographers have been visiting the sanctuary. S Gayathri, headmistress of Vanavil Nursery and Primary School, who visited the sanctuary with her colleagues, said, “We came here as part of a project. It was a delight to watch the birds.” Officials said tourists would be given expert guidance during their visits.

