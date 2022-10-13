Home States Tamil Nadu

Two AC luxury boats to be added to fleet of ferries in Kanniyakumari for tourist service

The luxury boats were bought by the shipping corporation a few years ago and that they would be operated from Kanniyakumari ferry service boat jetty.

Published: 13th October 2022 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

The luxury boats were bought by the shipping corporation a few years ago and that  they would be operated from  Kanniyakumari ferry service boat jetty | Express

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI:  Two AC luxury boats will be added to the fleet of Kanniyakumari Ferry Service for transporting tourists soon. S  Shivashanmugaraja, Chairman and Managing Director of Poompuhar Shipping Corporation, that will be operating the service said this after a consultative meeting at the collectorate on Tuesday. 

He said that the luxury boats were bought by the shipping corporation a few years ago and that  they would be operated from  Kanniyakumari ferry service boat jetty to Vattakottai, Vivekananda Rock, Thiruvalluvar statue and the Sunset point.

The meeting also reviewed the need to simplify the current online booking system of Kanniyakumari ferry service boat tickets.

Collector M Arvind, tourism development officials and Poompuhar Shipping corporation's officials participated in the meeting. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanniyakumari Ferry Service
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp