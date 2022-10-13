Two AC luxury boats to be added to fleet of ferries in Kanniyakumari for tourist service

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Two AC luxury boats will be added to the fleet of Kanniyakumari Ferry Service for transporting tourists soon. S Shivashanmugaraja, Chairman and Managing Director of Poompuhar Shipping Corporation, that will be operating the service said this after a consultative meeting at the collectorate on Tuesday.

He said that the luxury boats were bought by the shipping corporation a few years ago and that they would be operated from Kanniyakumari ferry service boat jetty to Vattakottai, Vivekananda Rock, Thiruvalluvar statue and the Sunset point.

The meeting also reviewed the need to simplify the current online booking system of Kanniyakumari ferry service boat tickets.

Collector M Arvind, tourism development officials and Poompuhar Shipping corporation's officials participated in the meeting.

