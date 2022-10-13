Home States Tamil Nadu

Two quacks arrested in Kallakurichi

During raids in Kallakurichi, the police and health department personnel arrested two quacks and sealed their respective illegal clinics in Tirukoilur on Wednesday.

(Image for representational purpose)

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: During raids in Kallakurichi, the police and health department personnel arrested two quacks and sealed their respective illegal clinics in Tirukoilur on Wednesday. The pharmacies of both accused -- identified as M Rameshkanth (53) and Ramalingam (60) -- were sealed as well.

According to the police, based on complaints received from public, a team of health department officials -- including Kallakurichi district drug inspector Kathirava, G Ariyur Primary Health Centre Dr Balaguru --  and police conducted an inspection at  pharmacy at Chettythangal village near Tirukoilur.

Following investigation, the team discovered, pharmacy owner Rameshkanth ran an illegal clinic inside the clinic. While Rameshkanth had completed a diploma in community medical science, he did not have a licence to provide treatment.  

Meanwhile, during raids at a pharmacy in Tirukoilur, officials nabbed another unlicensed medical practitioner Ramalingam who had been treating residents inside his pharmacy. Despite having only a Bachelor in Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery, he was dealing with allopathic treatments. Police are also probing the authenticity of the degree, officials added.

"Based on a complaint from health department officials,  a case was filed against the duo under two sections including IPC 420 and 15 (3) of The Indian Medical Council Act,  1956," said a police source involved in the inquiry. They both were remanded in Kallakurichi sub-jail after the court proceedings.

