Aadhaar link must for power subsidy in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In a major move aimed at streamlining electricity subsidies, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday released an order stating that those receiving subsidies must link their consumer numbers with their Aadhaar card. The order came into effect on October 6.

The order will effectively apply to all domestic consumers as currently all of them get 100 free units of power. Those availing of free power for huts and agriculture as well as places of public worship, power loom and handloom sectors that receive subsidies on power will also have to link their Aadhaar with their power consumer numbers.

A senior official of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) said that officials only received the order on Thursday and were yet to obtain further guidelines. However, they were holding discussions on how to implement it.

The official said the process of linking power consumer numbers with Aadhaar cards would begin within a week although the State government had not give any timeline to begin and complete the task.

Another top official said the decision was taken to prevent people from claiming electricity subsidies by installing multiple connections on a single premises.

“The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission has accepted the State-owned power utility’s proposal to implement a scheme by which people can voluntarily give up subsidies which is expected to reduce the subsidy burden of the State government. Hence, we plan to implement this with the Aadhaar linkage,” the official added.

No Aadhaar? Tangedco recommends you get one

According to the order, if the consumers do not have an Aadhaar, Tangedco may recommend they get enrolled. Till an Aadhaar is assigned, the consumer may provide other identification documents such as Aadhaar Enrolment Identity Slip or copy of request made for Aadhaar Enrolment and bank passbook, voter ID, ration card, PAN card, passport, driving license, and so on.

Pathway to Direct Benefit Transfer?

Sources said under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, the Union government has instructed all state governments to provide subsidies directly to consumers’ bank accounts. Moreover, the Centre has strictly said compliance to this instruction is mandatory to get funds on time. So far, no State government has complied.

