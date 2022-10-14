Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK district secretary among four booked for grabbing land from NRI in Mayiladuthurai

The Nagapattinam district crime branch police have registered a case against AIADMK district secretary S Pavunraj and three others for alleged land grabbing.

MAYILADUTHURAI:  The Nagapattinam district crime branch police have registered a case against AIADMK district secretary S Pavunraj and three others for alleged land grabbing. According to the FIR, which was registered on February 1, 2022 but was made available in the public domain only recently, Rajmohan, an NRI in Singapore, and his wife Amutha had entrusted T Marisamy with the responsibility of managing their land parcel of 6,389 sq ft at Mahathana Theru in Mayiladuthurai while they were away.

According to Rajmohan, the property is valued at about `6 crore. The NRI had availed of a few loans from a bank and a private finance firm by mortgaging the land property. The couple wanted to settle the loans and directed caretaker Marisamy to do the needful. As the couple was away in Singapore, Marisamy sought a power of attorney from them to authorise him to do the needful on their behalf.

Marisamy subsequently settled the loans and received the original documents from the bank. He then used the same power of attorney to sell the land off. Taking the help of a lawyer from Mayiladuthurai to forge it, Marisamy took the document to the sub-registrar office in Sembanarkoil which was irrelevant to the location of the plot, the FIR added.

In his complaint on June 18, 2021, Rajmohan alleged that the then MLA, S Pavunraj, used his brother S Chandrasekar as a benami to ‘buy’ the land from Marisamy. He also alleged that the MLA used his influence on a doctor who works at a PHC near Sembanarkoil to a life certificate and falsely attest that she had met the land owners.

Further, Rajmohan alleged that Pavunraj, his brother Chandrasekar, the Sembanarkoil sub-registrar and the doctor made the land transfer by mentioning that an amount of `1.1 crore was credited to an account in the name of Rajmohan at a nationalised bank. Rajmohan denied having received any amount for the land transfer, the FIR further read.

T Marisamy, S Chandrasekar, S Pavunraj and the doctor who allegedly was hand-in-glove with them in the land grab have been booked under various Sections of the IPC, including cheating, forgery and breach of trust. Further investigation is on.

