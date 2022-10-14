Chief Minister MK Stalin hands over job letters to 2,849 teachers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday handed over appointment letters to a total of 2,849 teachers who were selected to various government schools across the state through the Teachers’ Recruitment Board (TRB). Stalin also handed over appointment letters to a total of 269 teachers on compassionate grounds.

Legal heirs of deceased employees of the school education department were also provided jobs. The measures taken by the State government to improve the quality of school education were highlighted during the event.

