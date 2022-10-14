Home States Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister MK Stalin hands over job letters to 2,849 teachers

Legal heirs of deceased employees of the school education department were also provided jobs.

Published: 14th October 2022 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday handed over appointment letters to a total of 2,849 teachers who were selected to various government schools across the state through the Teachers’ Recruitment Board (TRB). Stalin also handed over appointment letters to a total of 269 teachers on compassionate grounds.

Legal heirs of deceased employees of the school education department were also provided jobs. The measures taken by the State government to improve the quality of school education were highlighted during the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp