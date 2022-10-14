Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK raking up Hindi issue to divert attention: TN BJP president

BJP State president K Annamalai on Thursday charged that the DMK is propagating anti-Hindi sentiments just to divert people’s anger against the State government.

BJP State chief K Annamalai returned to Chennai from the US on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  BJP State president K Annamalai on Thursday charged that the DMK is propagating anti-Hindi sentiments just to divert people’s anger against the State government. He also said the DMK should stop spreading “misinformation” that the BJP-led Union government is trying to impose Hindi on Tamils.

Speaking to reporters at the airport after returning from the US, Annamalai said it is evident that the BJP is the DMK’s primary political adversary since the DMK president took much time at the party’s General Council meeting to criticise the BJP. “It shows the BJP has grown so much in the State and the chief minister is afraid of this.”

Asked about the DMK’s charge that the Union government is trying to impose Hindi on Tamils, Annamalai said, “There is nothing new in the charge. The DMK rakes up Hindi-related issues whenever it faces the people’s ire on various issues. Tamil Nadu has been witnessing this for decades.”

Annamalai said when the Congress imposed Hindi on Tamils, the DMK used it as an opportunity and came to power. But the DMK and Congress have been allies despite the latter’s efforts to impose Hindi, he stated.

Responding to a question on speculations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would pay homage at the Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar memorial at Pasumpon village on October 30, Annamalai said so far there is no information on the matter.

