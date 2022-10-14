Ensure timely issuance of ST certificates: CPI Tamil Nadu state secretary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Functionaries of the CPI and the PMK on Thursday urged the state government to ensure timely issuance of community certificates to applicants. During a press statement, CPI state secretary, R Muththarasan, expressed grief over the suicide of Velmurugan, who, hailing from an ST community, faced difficulties in obtaining a community certificate for his son.

Muththarasan urged the state government to provide solatium to Velmurugan’s family members and a government job for his wife. “The government should bear the education expenses of his children,” Muththarasan said. Later, he appealed for the issuance of community certificates within the stipulated time frame.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, condoling the demise of Velmurugan, said the certificates should be issued within one month of receiving the application. “That would have saved Velmurugan’s life,” he said, adding that the state government should simplify the eligibility criteria for community certificates.

