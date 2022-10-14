Home States Tamil Nadu

Grand TNCC welcome awaits Mallikarjun Kharge in Chennai

A State functionary told TNIE, that 'It’s an open secret that the Gandhi family supports Kharge, so we hope most voters from the State will pick him.'

Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress party presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge.(Photo | PTI)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  TNCC functionaries are getting ready to give a rousing welcome to AICC presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge, who is to visit Tamil Nadu on Friday evening to mobilise support for his candidature. He is scheduled to visit Sathyamoorthi Bhavan and meet party functionaries.

Party sources said about 700 members of the Pradesh Congress Committee, including State functionaries, district functionaries, MPs and MLAs, will vote in the presidential election on Monday. A State functionary told TNIE, “It’s an open secret that the Gandhi family supports Kharge, so we hope most voters from the State will pick him.”

Under the supervision of the TNCC functionaries, a large number of flex boards have been erected in and around Sathyamoorthi Bhavan to welcome Kharge. Sources in Sathyamoorthi Bhavan said 650 out of the approximately-700 eligible voters have promised to attend Kharge’s campaign meeting on Friday.

Meanwhile, TNCC president KS Alagiri posted photos on social media, stating that he witnessed the arrangements made for Kharge’s campaign. Soon after this, some Congress cadre pointed out that as per the guidelines issued by Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry, PCC presidents must not interfere in the poll process.

One such post was retweeted by Kharge’s rival candidate Shashi Tharoor. Tharoor visited Chennai on October 7 to mobilise support for his candidature, but only a few TNCC functionaries and voters turned up and promised to support him.

