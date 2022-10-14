Home States Tamil Nadu

Marriage of minor daughter: Parents of girl, man booked

The parents of a Class 9 girl were booked on Wednesday for allegedly marrying her off to a 22-year-old man. Sendamaram police also booked the man and his parents.

Published: 14th October 2022 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

Child marriage

Child marriage (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  The parents of a Class 9 girl were booked on Wednesday for allegedly marrying her off to a 22-year-old man. Sendamaram police also booked the man and his parents. Sources said the girl's parents were relatives with the man.

"Since the girl did not come to school, the teacher inquired with her classmates. Knowing about her marriage, the school administration brought the matter to the Child Protection Officer who filed a complaint with the police," they added.

The girl was sent to a Tirunelveli-based home. In another incident in Cheranmahadevi, a Class 11 boy attempted to tie a knot forcefully on a Class 9 girl. Based on a complaint filed by the girl's parents, the police warned the student and his parents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Child marriage
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp