Marriage of minor daughter: Parents of girl, man booked

TENKASI: The parents of a Class 9 girl were booked on Wednesday for allegedly marrying her off to a 22-year-old man. Sendamaram police also booked the man and his parents. Sources said the girl's parents were relatives with the man.

"Since the girl did not come to school, the teacher inquired with her classmates. Knowing about her marriage, the school administration brought the matter to the Child Protection Officer who filed a complaint with the police," they added.

The girl was sent to a Tirunelveli-based home. In another incident in Cheranmahadevi, a Class 11 boy attempted to tie a knot forcefully on a Class 9 girl. Based on a complaint filed by the girl's parents, the police warned the student and his parents.

