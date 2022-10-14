Penn Nalam gets new 3D mammogram machine

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though government is doing a lot for cancer care, a lot more needs to be done, said J Radhakrishnan, Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection, appreciating Penn Nalam Hospital and Aan Nalam for their service in screening and treating cancer patients.

Speaking on Thursday while inaugurating a premium 3D digital mammography machine at Penn Nalam Hospital, Radhakrishnan lauded the contribution of the hospital, a unit Sri Dhanvantri Trust, in cancer care.

Radhakrishnan said though cancer is curable when diagnosed early, only 20% people who come to hospitals are in early stage while others are in third or fourth stage. Many don’t even come for screening fearing the disease. The hospital is creating awareness about cancer and also providing affordable treatment to the poor, Radhakrishnan said.

The facility, after getting the permission of the Tamil Nadu Police Department to create awareness among police personnel, has conducted cancer awareness drives in Coimbatore and Palani. The initiative will soon be extended to other districts. The 3D mammography machine will add to the hospital’s advanced treatment techniques, Radhika said.



